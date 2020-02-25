Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter, wrote that it was a travesty that 20% of the people had access to quality healthcare because they can afford it and the remaining 80% were denied basic quality healthcare.
“Around R250billion is spent annually on less than 20% of the population. This is the section of our population that has access to private medical insurance. On the other hand our country spends R220billion on the rest of the population.”
This flew in the face of the Constitutional right of the people to have access to quality healthcare, he said.
However, Ramaphosa insisted they will not be reckless when implementing NHI.