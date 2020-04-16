Government’s Covid-19 lockdown water provision being sabotaged - Sisulu

Pretoria - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu on Thursday said some business people – who had previously had contracts to supply water to impoverished communities in South Africa – were now targeting government’s infrastructure in a bid to get the water supply business back.

The department of human settlements, water and sanitation said it has received information that in Bodibe, Lichtenburg, in North Wes,t some of the business people emptied out new water tankers that were supplied by government, to ensure that the lucrative business was given to them.

“Vandalism is an act of sabotage. I am happy that in the North West this matter has been reported to the police. The law must take its course against those who have decided to sabotage our installations for profiteering,” Sisulu warned.

“Since [the department] centralised the process of delivering water to communities, we have done exceedingly well. It has become abundantly clear that some people who felt that they should have profited are now sabotaging the process. We call on residents to protect the tanks that have been installed in their communities.”

Sisulu said government’s current initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus through supplying water to water distressed communities across South Africa has faced obstruction and sabotage in parts of the country.