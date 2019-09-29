CAPE TOWN - The government spends close to R30 billion in public money to "fund the millionaire lifestyles" of 27,650 managers in the public service, the DA said on Sunday.
"This staggering expenditure emerged from a series of parliamentary questions asked by the DA over the past few months," DA spokesperson of public service and administration, Leon Schreiber said in a statement.
It also illustrated just how top-heavy the South African state had become as a consequence of the ANC’s cadre deployment policy, he said.
According to Public Service and Administration minister Senzo Mchunu, the government currently spent R7.2 billion per year on middle managers in provincial governments, R6.1 billion on senior managers in provinces, R8.1 billion on middle managers in national government, and R8.3 billion on senior managers in national government.
On average, each of the 9774 senior managers in national and provincial government took home R1.4 million per year, with the highest level managers being paid just under R2 million per year.