GP Unity: Premier Panyaza Lesufi announces new Executive Cabinet, RISE Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa makes the cut

Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Bonginkosi Ndlovu, RISE Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, and the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Sheila Mary Peters are among the new MECs who have made it onto the Gauteng cabinet’s list. On Wednesday night, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi unveiled his Executive Cabinet, which includes members from the IFP, RISE Mzansi, and the PA.

The new members of the 7th administration signed their oath in Johannesburg to establish the government of provincial unity. The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), MK Party, ActionSA, and BOSA have not been included in Lesufi’s cabinet. The three parties, IFP, PA, and RISE Mzansi, were each allocated 1 seat, while the African National Congress (ANC) secured 7 seats. The Gauteng cabinet comprises 10 positions in total.

Lesufi revealed that the Community Safety portfolio will operate from his office. Here is the list of the Gauteng Executive Council: Bonginkosi Dlamini - eGov (IFP)

Lebogang Maile - Finance (ANC) Matome Chialone - Education and Sports (ANC) Vuyiswa Ramokgopa - Agriculture and Rural Development (Rise Mzansi)

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko - Health (ANC) Jacob Mamabolo - Infrastructure and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) (ANC) Kedibone Tihabela - Roads and Transport (ANC)

Tasneem Motara - Human Settlement (ANC) Faith Mazibuko - Social Development (ANC) Sheila Mary Peters - Environment (PA)

Lesufi congratulated the team and told them that the “work starts now.” The announcement comes after the ANC and DA failed to reach an agreement on the issue of positions. On Wednesday, the DA pulled out of the negotiation talks, stating that they will not be part of the unity in the province.

"After robust engagements, and negotiations stretching over weeks, we have declined to take up seats on the African National Congress’ (ANC) terms, and will not form part of the Executive of the Gauteng Government of Provincial Unity (GPU),” the DA stated. The DA said it was happy to take the opposition in the legislature. [email protected]