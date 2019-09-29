CAPE TOWN - Government's plan to "formalise" grade nine as one of the exit points for schooling will further disadvantage the poor and the future of the country, and should be rejected, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday evening revealed that the basic education department (DBE) would introduce "a grade nine leaving certificate called the general education and training certificate and that a draft framework for this certificate had been developed", DA education spokesperson Nomsa Marchesi said.
This disastrous plan would further disadvantage the poor and the future of the country. The plan was akin to "dusting off Hendrik Verwoerd’s education policy, which prescribed that black youth should only receive the kind of education that prepared them for low-skilled and low-paying jobs", Marchesi said.
"The ANC government is not serious about education and this move will only condemn young people to become labourers instead of drivers of innovation and economic development."
It would create yet another generation of young people who were unskilled and ill-equipped to enter the jobs market. Instead of forcing young people into an endless cycle of unemployment and poverty, the DA believed that government should first improve the syllabuses at basic education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions to ensure that they offered 21st century training for young people.