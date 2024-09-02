‘Groundbreaking’ announcements expected as Ramaphosa meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during state visit in Beijing

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said groundbreaking announcements are expected to be made in China when President Cyril Ramaphosa meets his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping in the capital city of Beijing on Monday. IOL previously reported that Ramaphosa, at the invitation of Xi, is undertaking a state visit to the People’s Republic of China, where he will also participate at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, which takes place later this week.

The state visit by Ramaphosa and multilateral FOCAC Summit, which will be attended by majority of African heads of State, will take place in Beijing from Monday to Thursday. Speaking to the South African media contingent in China for the state visit and the FOCAC Summit on Sunday, Lamola said he held a successful meeting in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola taking the oath of office before then chief justice Raymond Zondo. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “It was a meeting between two friendly countries. We have agreed to continue to deepen relations between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China,” said Lamola.

“There will be very groundbreaking announcements to be made by the two heads of State (on Monday), around issues of energy, logistics, the issues of green energy, the various issues that are affecting our economies, issues of economic trade and how both countries can find a mutually beneficial way to enhance the existing trade agreements and cooperation between the two countries which amounts to almost R600 billion.” Lamola added that South Africa is exploring ways to create jobs back home for millions of its people, particularly the unemployed youth across the country. “Also, as a developing partner for the AU (African Union), including the partnership with regards to the Africa Free Trade Area, as you know we do need lots of partnerships in relation to the networks – the road networks, the one-stop border posts across the continent,” he said.

“All these issues will be further ironed out tomorrow (Monday) by the two heads of State and agreements will be signed, and announced for the public. We also engaged on multiple issues of multilateral cooperations at the UN (United Nations) level and also at FOCAC level which we see as an important platform for our partnership, but also in various issues related to Gaza – the condemnation of the genocide unfolding there. Both countries see it the same way,” said Lamola. “You will also know that China led an initiative to bring all the factions in Palestine together. We congratulated them and we it as an important platform to build the unity of Palestinians and the Palestinian State.” President Cyril Ramaphosa co-chairing a previous Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit’s round table discussions with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. File Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS He added that during his engagement with Yi, the issue of silencing the guns of the continent of Africa also took center stage.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in a statement said Lamola and Yi had met in Beijing on Sunday to exchange views on bilateral, multilateral and geopoliticals matters of mutual interest ahead of Ramaphosa’s second State Visit to China and the FOCAC Summit. Last year, Ramaphosa hosted Xi Jinping on the Chinese leader’s fourth State Visit to South Africa in August in the City of Tshwane, cementing 25 years of strong bonds of friendship and cooperation the two countries enjoy since establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1998. President Cyril Ramaphosa walking with President of China Xi Jinping at the Union Buildings last year. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Media Ahead of the State Visit to China, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya emphasized that China remains South Africa’s largest trading partner globally and Pretoria’s key ally for development.

“China is South Africa's largest trading partner globally, while South Africa is China’s number one trading partner in Africa. Total bilateral trade grew from R614 billion in 2022 to R692 billion in 2023,” said Magwenya. On Monday, Ramaphosa’s State Visit to China officially commences with a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Magwenya said ahead of the bilateral engagement, Ramaphosa would lay a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes at Tiananmen Square in honour of Chinese revolutionaries.

South Africa and China’s bilateral relations are maintained at the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) level, underpinned by a 10-year Strategic Programme of Cooperation (2020-2029). “South Africa and China will sign agreements that are aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and the implementation of technical cooperation, particularly in the fields of human settlements, agriculture and science and technology,” said Magwenya. “On Tuesday, September 3, President Ramaphosa will champion South Africa’s economic diplomacy with China by visiting Shenzhen, an economic technology hub in the Guangdong province to interact with industry leaders and tour the headquarters of two tech companies as part of the bilateral business programme of the State Visit.”

Ramaphosa will address the South Africa-China Business Forum on Wednesday on the margins of the FOCAC Summit in Beijing. On Thursday, Ramaphosa will participate in the FOCAC Summit held under the theme “Joining hands to advance modernisation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future”. “The president will co-chair, with the chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Wang Huning, the high-level panel seminar on accompanying Africa in industrialisation, agricultural modernisation and green development to embark on the path to modernisation,” said Magwenya.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. File Picture He said South Africa’s participation at FOCAC is driven by a constant advancement of Africa’s position on development as outlined by the African Union’s Agenda 2063: “The Africa we want” and its related flagship programmes. A declaration and action plan 2025-2027 will be issued as the outcome documents of the 2024 FOCAC Summit. Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a delegation of Cabinet ministers in portfolios including international relations and cooperation; science, technology and innovation; human settlements; small business development; the Presidency; trade industry and competition; electricity and energy; public works and infrastructure; higher education, and agriculture.