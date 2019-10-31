Johannesburg - Trade unions representing public servants have secured a deal that will ensure their members are guaranteed job security during the reconfiguration of national and provincial government departments announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year.
The deal, sealed at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) by the government and five public-sector unions on Friday, will also apply to premiers who have reconfigured their administrations.
“Employee security is a priority, in terms of which parties agree that no employee shall lose his/her employment or be negatively affected as a result of the transfer,” states the agreement.
According to the agreement, the government has undertaken not to force employees to take voluntary severance packages as the reconfiguration announced by Ramaphosa after the May elections is based on a non-retrenchment guarantee.
It also promises that consultations that will be carried out during the process should be in the spirit of goodwill between departments as well as staff and their representatives.