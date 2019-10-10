Durban - The political backers of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede say they will not rule out political interference as a factor in the "embarrassing" raids of her properties on Thursday morning. The long-time spokesman of the backers, Mzomuhle Dube, who was at Gumede's Inanda township home when the raid took place, said there was a possibility that the raids of two properties were meant to derail her campaign as she is a "frontrunner" in the upcoming ANC's regional elections.

Dube said what was more worrying was that the raids took place days before ANC branches in the eThekwini region start convening to nominate their preferred candidates ahead of the crucial elective conference which is expected to be held before the end of the year.

Gumede is up against the faction of Thabani Nyawose and her former ally, Bheki Ntuli.

Dube said overlooking the political element in this would be naive as Gumede is a heavyweight politician in the region.