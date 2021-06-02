Gupta associate, 3 former Free State agriculture department heads arrested

Johannesburg - A prominent businessman associated with the controversial Gupta family and three former Free State agriculture department heads were arrested on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate (ID) in a statement. However, they refused to reveal the names of the accused until they appear in court on Thursday.

Media reports indicated that the arrested businessman is key Gupta lieutenant Iqbal Sharma and named the three other accused as Peter Thabethe, Dr Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini. According to an online news channel, the accused were arrested in connection with the failed R288 million Estina dairy project in Vrede.

“The NPA Investigating Directorate can confirm that a high-profile businessman has been arrested along with three former Free State Department of Agriculture officials this morning,” said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Seboka said the group were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga and will appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday at 9am.

“The arrest of a fifth suspect is imminent. The ID enforced the arrest working with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Hawks,” Seboka said.

The name of Sharma has surfaced a number of times from witnesses who have testified at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Raymond Zondo.

According to a witness at the Zondo Commission, the Guptas laundered the R287 million they received from the Free State government for the Estina dairy farm project, which was meant to empower emerging farmers in the area.

In 2018 eight others accused o being involved - former Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa, Varun Gupta, the nephew of the Gupta brothers, former Sahara Computers CEO Ashu Chawla, Estina director Kamal Vasram and three Free State provincial government officials Peter Thabethe, Sylvia Dlamini and Takisi Masiteng - appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later announced it would be provisionally withdrawing the criminal charges after it failed to complete its investigation and prepare a final indictment against the accused.

