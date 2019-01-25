NPA is victimising #DuduzaneZuma, claims lawyer
Duduzane Zuma’s lawyer has slammed the NPA, accusing it of rushing to arrest him and charging him while it knew it had no case against him.25 January 2019 | Gauteng
Corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma relating to a bribe the Guptas allegedly offered Mcebisi Jonas have been withdrawn.24 January 2019 | Crime and Courts
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed shocking details of the millions of rand that the company paid to bribe employees of SOEs.17 January 2019 | The Star
The former Bosasa COO said NPA officials were bribed to quash charges against the company's employees implicated in a SIU probe.16 January 2019 | Politics
As the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture resumes its first sitting this year, it is expected to deal with applications for hearings.16 January 2019 | Politics
The Hawks have refused to be drawn on when they will take action against the Guptas for their alleged involvement in state capture.11 January 2019 | Politics
Samkelo Mtshali and political analyst Thabani Khumalo look at 12 months that changed SA’s political landscape29 December 2018 | Jacob Zuma
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is one step closer to finding answers as to who obtained and disclosed his personal information.15 December 2018 | Crime and Courts
JIC Mining Services chief executive Jagannath Prasad “JP” Arora was allegedly assassinated in a movie-style drive-by hit in Midrand at the weekend.3 December 2018 | Politics
The damning evidence presented against Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission would not deter his supporters from rallying behind him, said Carl Niehaus.30 November 2018 | Jacob Zuma
Former ANC deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus testified that disgraced former minister Malusi Gigaba lied to Parliament as far back as September 2012.30 November 2018 | Politics
Cheryl Carolus has detailed how the former director-general at the department of public enterprises tried to convince SAA to "support" TNA newspaper.29 November 2018 | Politics
Cheryl Carolus told Zondo commission that Malusi Gigaba had a peculiar interest in pressuring the SAA board to close the Mumbai to Joburg flight route.29 November 2018 | Western Cape
Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi likened Jacob Zuma’s relationship with the Guptas to auctioning off his executive authority.29 November 2018 | Politics
Duduzane Zuma, an associate and business partner of the fugitive Gupta family, tried for months on end to have the Guptas meet with Ngoako Ramatlhodi.28 November 2018 | Politics