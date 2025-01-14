Gwarube instructs DBE to prioritise Funza Lushaka bursaries for students pursuing teaching in the Foundation Phase

BASIC Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has instructed her department to prioritise Funza Lushaka bursaries for students who intend to pursue teaching careers in the foundation phase where literacy and numeracy are top priorities. Gwarube revealed this when she outlined several targeted programmes her department was implementing to attract and retain qualified science, technology and engineering and mathematics teachers.

She was responding to a parliamentary question from DA MP and basic education spokesperson Delmaine Christians, who wrote to her asking about actions her department was taking to attract and retain qualified science, technology, engineering and mathematics educators, especially in under-resourced schools. In her written response, Gwarube said Funza Lushaka Bursary Scheme, which provides funding to students pursuing teaching qualifications in priority subjects, was one of such programmes to retain and attract teachers. “The Department of Basic Education (DBE) ensures that universities are informed about the subjects required by the DBE, with a particular emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects,” she said.

She said there was also the South African Mathematics and Science Teacher Intern Programme, which enhanced the quality of STEM education by providing internships and practical teaching experience for prospective mathematics, science and technology educators. “This programme is designed to develop skilled teachers who can contribute to improving STEM education across the country.” Gwarube said the integrated national strategy for mathematics, science and technology education has been developed and implemented by the DBE to improve learner performance in the subjects.

It included professional development for teachers, provision of teaching resources and support mechanisms to strengthen the teaching and learning of STEM subjects across all phases of education. “To strengthen the recruitment and retention of STEM educators, I have instructed the DBE to prioritise Funza Lushaka bursaries for students who intend to pursue teaching careers in the Foundation Phase where literacy and numeracy are top priorities, and ensure that our teacher development plans are aligned with this strategic focus on improving literacy and numeracy outcomes in the early years of education,” she said. According to Gwarube, her department’s commitment to promoting STEM education in rural communities was exemplified by its partnership with PrimeStars to implement the educate programme.

“This programme is designed to facilitate comprehensive revision sessions for 300 000 learners in 1000 lower quintile public schools across all nine provinces. The programme’s focus on STEM subjects aims to strengthen the foundational skills of learners in rural and under-resourced schools.” She also said the district and community-based recruitment model was another critical intervention aimed at attracting local youth into the teaching profession, particularly in under-served and rural areas. “Through this approach, the DBE collaborates with education district offices and local communities to identify and recruit young people locally in these areas who have the potential, and may be supported, to become teachers through the Funza Lushaka Bursary Scheme.”