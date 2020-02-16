Durban - The battle for the soul of the troubled Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) is becoming nasty, with Narius Moloto dragging Mineral and Energy Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe into the fray.
Moloto alleged that “there is an Eastern Cape cabal” that's keeping him out of power by ensuring that Mzwanele Nyhontso, the president of the party he disputes, remains there against the law.
According to Moloto, all those involved in the party's fights "are linked to Mantashe” and he believes that Mantashe was out to destroy the PAC.
“Gwede Mantashe has been involved in handling all the people who are disruptive in the PAC ... He is trying to bring in his tribalism in the PAC because he is mainly using certain elements and individuals from the Eastern Cape,” he alleged.
However, Moloto was not clear about how Mantashe stands to benefit by getting involved in the PAC's infighting when he holds a senior position in the ANC.