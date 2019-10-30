Johannesburg - In a fresh twist to the bribery saga involving Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, the minister is now claiming that while he may have admitted to making the claim, he did not actually bribe journalists.
Mantashe caused a storm when a Sunday World report revealed that he had admitted to bribing two Sunday World journalists with R70 000 to quash a story on his alleged extramarital relationship with a Pretoria student, Lerato Makgatho.
The minister then released a statement denying the allegations against him, adding that there was no "verification of these allegations prior to the publication of the story".
Sunday World has since said it stands by the story, daring Mantashe to sue the publication if he believed the allegations were untrue.
On Monday afternoon, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Chief of Staff Moferefere Lekorotsoana in an interview on 702, in an about turn, revealed that while minister made the utterances, he had not actually committed the act.