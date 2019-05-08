ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has cast his vote, saying the ANC has campaigned hard enough for a better life for all South Africans. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/ DoC GCIS

Johannesburg - ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has cast his vote, saying the ANC has campaigned hard enough for a better life for all South Africans. Mantsahe took to the ballot box at Freeway Park Primary School in Boksburg, in the east of Gauteng.

He took his time in the voting booth and joked that he had indeed voted “correctly”.

The minister of mineral resources said there had been a lot of progress made in the past 25 years since the first democratic elections. He boasted that many of the infrastructure improvements had been built post-1994.

“It is very important. Half of what you see in South Africa today was built in post-1994. Joburg was a small corner now it is a big city and meets with Tshwane half-way. We are not talking about this. That is why we should continue taking our people to what we call a better life for all,” he said.

When asked on his predictions on the ANC’s performance he said he expects the party to dominate in every province and possibly win back the Western Cape province.

“We do not predict, but we campaign to win elections. We have put a lot of work and energy. We have campaigned to win the elections in all provinces and we would like to win the back the Western Cape as well,” Mantashe said.

He said all those who are still unsure about who to back, should vote for a party that resonates with them.

“My feeling is that voting is right and voting is powerful and it gives you an opportunity to determine and participate in giving direction and that is what I am doing and will do it all the time. They must vote for a party of their choice based on track record,” Mantashe said.

When asked if he hopes to be appointed in the cabinet if the ANC wins, Mantashe said that it was not his decision to make but that of the ANC.