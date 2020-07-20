Gwede Mantashe hospitalised days after testing positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital just days after contracting Covid-19.

Mantashe, along with his wife Nolwandle, were confirmed to have been infected last week.

Mantashe has been in quarantine since he was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the minister was admitted to hospital earlier on Monday.

“Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” said Williams.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus,” she said.

Meanwhile, South Africa became the country with the fifth most Covid-19 cases in the world - with only USA, Brazil, India and Russia, having more cases.

South Africa now has over 360 000 cases since March and just over 5000 deaths. More than 190 000 people have recovered from the virus.

Other cabinet ministers who contracted the virus include Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Defence Minister Nokuviwa Maphisa-Nqakula.

In terms of deputy ministers who have contracted the virus, the list includes Deputy Minister for Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Deputy Minister for Justice and Correctional Services, Patekile Holomisa.