Gwede Mantashe to challenge Zondo report in court for damning findings against him

Johannesburg - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has vowed to challenge the Zondo Commission report implicating him in state capture in court. Mantashe made the pledge after Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed his damning report against Mantashe, the ANC and several other senior figures in the party.

In the report, Justice Zondo has recommended criminal investigations against Mantashe for accepting Bosasa to install security systems at his three houses in Cala, Elliot in the Eastern Cape and another in Boksburg in Gauteng. “The evidence that stands is that Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a ‘brilliant connection’, Judge Zondo said. While the Judge has not found prima facie evidence against Mantashe, he insisted that the law-enforcement agencies must investigate and gather enough evidence with intent to criminally prosecute Mantashe.

Mantashe was adamant that he would take the report for a review saying “my lawyers were analysing the report and would advise me on the next step of action.” Mantashe, however, said Justice Zondo had not made a prima facie ruling against him saying he only said further investigations might uncover prima facie evidence. “It is for these reasons I take the report for a legal review,” Mantashe said.