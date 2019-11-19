KWAZULU-NATAL DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has thrown his weight behind the party’s newly elected interim leader John Steenhuisen, despite previously questioning Steenhuisen’s qualifications.
The official opposition party also elected Ivan Meyer to succeed Athol Trollip as the interim federal chairperson following the resignation of the former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor last month.
“As the DA in KwaZulu-Natal we want to congratulate the two interim leaders, John Steenhuisen and Ivan Meyer, who were elected to take us to the policy conference next year and the congress.
“We hope these leaders will be able to help us to unite the organisation and ensure that we are able to discuss policy difference, but at the end of the day we must be able to agree on a common ground and be able to have policies that all members can be able to live with because at the end of the it’s not about the DA, it’s about South Africa,” said Mncwango.
He said that there was no doubt that Steenhuisen and Meyer would be able to unite the party, which last month was hit with a spate of resignations of senior leaders, as they had committed to unite the party.