'Hands off Yengeni': Jacob Zuma Foundation warns against charging Yengeni

Jacob Zuma Foundation has cautioned the African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula against threats to charge party Stalwart Tony Yengeni for his negative public political views about the party. Mbalula told journalists earlier this week that those who wanted to bring the ANC into disrepute on social media would be brought to book.

Yengeni and former deputy chair of the international relations subcommittee, Obed Bapela, would face the disciplinary committee with chances of having their membership terminated, Mbalula confirmed. Bapela was removed from the subcommittee last year following his unauthorised trip to Morocco, where he spoke on behalf of the party without prior approval from the leadership. This occurred despite the ANC's stance opposing Morocco's occupation of Western Sahara. During the briefing, Mbalula branded Yengeni as a "political casanova" following his tweet questioning the party's pick of the January 8 celebration.

The ANC is currently hosting its 113th anniversary celebrations in the Western Cape with the main event set to be held at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his January 8 celebration statement on Saturday. The move to celebrate at the stadium faced criticism from citizens questioning how a 2,000-seater venue could accommodate such a large celebration.

On Wednesday, Zuma wrote to the ANC demanding to be reinstated as a member. This was seen as a surprise party gift to the ANC. The party turned 113-years-old. According to Zuma, his expulsion was carried out illegally. He was expelled for endorsing another political party that he now leads, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. However, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi reportedly claimed that Zuma was targeted, adding that Yengeni was targeted because he represented Zuma in a disciplinary hearing last year.

"The Foundation does not react to Mbalula. As you can see, he is just an exasperated fellow who does not know what to do. He doesn’t even know that the NEC of the ANC is not the highest decision-making structure of the ANC," Manyi said. But Mbalula remained resolute that anyone who did not toe the line would face suppression. [email protected]