Hanekom, former Eastern Cape Premier, minister Kubayi, among five appointed to chair KZN mayoral interview panels

Durban – The former minister of tourism and Jacob Zuma nemesis, Derek Hanekom, has been appointed as one of the five conveners to chair panels to interview ANC mayoral candidates for KwaZulu-Natal municipalities after the elections. The other conveners are Dipuo Letsatsi Duba, a former minister of state security, Thandi Mahembahlala, a former youth league leader, Khensani Kubayi, the current Minister of Human Settlement and Noxolo Kliviet, the former Premier of the Eastern Cape.

The panel to interview mayoral candidates has been recently touted by ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa while on his campaign trail in KZN, as an effort to ensure that the ruling party deploys the best, instead of deploying “those who can sing, toyi-toyi and dance the best.” KwaZulu-Natal alone has five interview panels while the Eastern Cape has the second biggest panel with four, while other provinces where the ANC is not doing well, like the Western Cape, has two panels, with one of them having Nomvula Mokonyane as convener. According to the memo from Luthuli House seen by Independent Media, interviews with mayoral candidates for metros will be conducted by a special panel made up of the national top five led by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa will work with his deputy, David Mabuza, national chairman Gwede Mantashe, Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile, and acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte.