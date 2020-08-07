Hanekom relieved by Concourt judgment against Jacob Zuma

Johannesburg – Former chairperson of the ANC’s disciplinary committee Derek Hanekom said on Friday he was feeling a sense of relief now that the Constitution Court ruled in confirmation that former president Jacob Zuma had defamed him.

Zuma had approached the highest court in the land to appeal a Durban High Court ruling in September last year that he should publicly apologise to the former minister for alleging that he was an enemy agent. The court had also ordered Zuma to delete the tweet in which he had made the offensive allegation, and also pay damages to Hanekom.

“It has been quite a long chapter with one appeal after the other, which affected us both.

"From the onset I felt very confident that I would win this case with the very strong and excellent legal team, but mainly because the case was so immensely winnable,” Hanekom told SABC News soon after the Constitutional Court judgement.

The Constitutional Court had concluded that Zuma, who had applied to appeal the Durban judgement, had no prospect of success.