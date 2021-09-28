Harry Gwala Municipality residents get water, 27 years later

DURBAN – After 27 years of waiting, residents in the Harry Gwala municipality in KwaZulu-Natal have received access to fresh water on Tuesday as the province launches its “water master plan”. Premier Sihle Zikalala led the provincial government together with CoGTA MEC Sipho Hlomuka to a rural area in Umzimkhulu to launch the province’s master water plan, which aims to restore dignity to the people by trenching boreholes for people to gain access to water.

Zikalala said the handing over ceremony was part of the province’s emergency water provision by way of boreholes and static tanks in targeted municipalities as a short-term intervention. “The water master plan is one of the clearest indications by our government of commitment to building better communities by delivery that is tangible, demonstrable and measurable. “This Provincial Water Master Plan lays out all the facets of that requirement and will be a test of our mission to build a capable developmental state which adequately addresses the needs of our people in its delivery of quality, sustainable services.

“The plan will require no less than R150 billion in the next ten to fifteen years. “While the government is expected to fund the development of our water resources and infrastructure, we believe that there is a big role for business to play to ensure that we achieve water security for all the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” the KZN premier said. The DA’s member of parliament Haniff Hoosen said that the water plan was an election trick by the ANC government.