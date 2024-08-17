Hawks arrest Bonginkosi Khanyile for contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act

Hawks members from KwaZulu-Natal Crime Against The State arrested former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile (34) on Friday 16 August 2024, for contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act and conspiracy to commit public violence which happened in Johannesburg in March this year. It is alleged that Khanyile made a public announcement which was in contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

The essence of the announcement was to instigate the citizens of South Africa to protest and commit acts of violence all over the country should the political party of his choice not be on the ballot paper. The announcement also had connotations that the citizens of the country must gather together and loot the country as previously done in July 2021. A criminal case was reported at Brixton police station and Khanyile was arrested at Durban Magistrate’s Court whilst he was appearing for the July 2021 matter.

He was released on bail and will re-appear in the same court on 23 September 2024 for both cases. During a press briefing which was held in Johannesburg in March this year, Khanyile threatened “to declare war” if the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) removed former president Jacob Zuma from the ballot. “If they remove MK and remove Zuma as the face of the campaign, there won’t be elections in South Africa,” he said at the time.