Mahikeng - Former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson has been arrested by the Hawks for the alleged irregular appointment of a senior official in the province. The Hawks confirmed on Friday that Nelson was released on bail of R20 000 after her brief appearance in court.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Nelson will appear in court again in September.

"She appeared in court today for fraud in connection with the alleged irregular appointment of a head of department," said Rikhotso.

Nelson had served in the North West province for several years and last year was appointed Premier after the ANC removed Supra Mahumapelo.

Nelson is the first senior official to be arrested since the intervention by the national government.

The North West has been under administration for several months now after Mahumapelo was removed and Job Mokgoro appointed Premier.

Mokgoro was re-appointed to the position after the elections in May.

Rikhosto said Nelson's next court is September 6 in the province.

