Hawks hunting for two more suspects over Phala Phala case

HAWKS head Godfrey Lebeya says they are still hunting for two more suspects implicated in the theft and robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Phala Phala. This comes after three people were arrested a few weeks ago and they have appeared in court in Bela Bela, Limpopo.

The Hawks nabbed Imanunuwela David and Froliana Joseph. Ndilishano David Joseph was arrested later by the unit. Both Froliana and Ndilishano Joseph, who are siblings, were granted bail by the court. Imanuwela David is expected to apply for bail next month. Lebeya, who was briefing the media yesterday, said they were looking for the two other suspects for theft and robbery at the farm.

The National Prosecuting Authority has said $580 000 was stolen in Phala Phala. But Lebeya said they were still trying to locate the two suspects because they were not in the country. “Regarding the Phala Phala issues, let me just say in short that there are four legs that we deal with when we investigate what you package as Phala Phala. You may have noted that we have already taken two of these matters to court where three individuals have been arrested.

“As we are sitting here now, we are pursuing the other two. We will be able to communicate when we get hold of them. They are currently not in the country, which is why it has not been easy to get hold of them like we have done with the others. It is the two legs of the investigation,” said Lebeya. He said they were unable to comment on any matters other than those pertaining to those who had already appeared in court. [email protected]