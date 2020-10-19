Hawks investigate their own: 56 complaints lodged in 2019/2020 financial year

THE Office of the Directorate of Priority Crime (DPCI) Judge has received a total of 56 complaints during the 2019-20 financial year. In the annual report tabled in Parliament last week, DPCI Judge Frans Diale Kgomo said 25 of the complaints lodged fell within the scope of their mandate while 31 others fell outside. "Of the 25 complaints falling within our mandate, 23 were received from members of the public while two were received from members of the Hawks," Kgomo said The Office of the DPCI Judge, which is an ombudsman office, is mandated to investigate complaints from members of the public and those of Hawks members who are influenced in their investigations. The report showed that Gauteng led with 24 complaints followed by Western Cape 12, KwaZulu-Natal eight, North West two, Eastern Cape three, Northern Cape one, Limpopo three, Free STate one, Mpumalnga one and two were complaints were not province.

Kgomo said of the 23 complaints falling under their mandate were unlawful infringements of rights arising from investigations done by Hawks.

Two were alleged improper influence with an investigation done by members of the Hawks.

The complaints ranged from undue delay to conclude investigations; abuse of power by Hawks members; harassment; and intimidation, extortion and defeating ends of justice.

There were also complaints of unlawful seizure of documents, equipment, a vehicle and cellphone as well as refusal to probe corruption cases, unlawful arrest by the Hawks, assault during an arrest and false allegation to implicate a colleague by Hawks member.

Kgomo said his office investigated 18 complaints and seven others were still to be investigated.

"The output of preliminary investigated cases by the investigators is 72%, exceeding the target of 70%," he said in his report.

Kgomo also said a total of eight complaints falling within their mandate were finalised and signed off, 10 were finalised but not yet signed while seven others were still pending further investigations.

The report showed a total of 21 complaints that did not fall their mandate were signed off by Kgomo.

Five were finalised but not signed off and five others pending preliminary investigations.

Nine complaints were referred to provincial SAPS commissioners, one to Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, one to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, two to national head of the Hawks and one to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police Bheki Cele said the Office of DPCI Judge has ensured that the rights of the aggrieved ordinary members of the public and equally members of the Hawks were protected through a fair transparent but uncompromising investigation and adjudication of complaints.