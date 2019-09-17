Senior Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Tuesday morning hear state capture-related evidence in crime intelligence. Senior Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse will take the stand.

He is currently employed at the Hawks.

Roelofse had testified earlier this year at the commission of inquiry investigating former NPA deputy head Advocate Nomgobo Jiba and former senior NPA official Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.

He was the investigator in the corruption and fraud charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

At the inquiry, he had testified about the impact of Mrwebi taking a decision to drop the fraud and corruption charges against Mdluli citing that the police had no right to investigate Mdluli.

It is unclear at this stage if Roelofse’s testimony will focus on his work on the Mdluli matter. He will likely testify on the use of the SAPS’ secret service fund and other matters.