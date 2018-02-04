The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) on Monday confirmed that Eskom was cooperating fully with the crime fighting unit's request for documents related to its state capture investigation.





Earlier, reports emerged that the embattled power utility had been served with a subpoena, forcing it to hand over specific documents related to the Hawks' investigation.





Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the move, adding that the subpoena had been served a while back.





"We can confirm that a subpoena has been served on Eskom however, this is not a search and seizure as is being reported."









"The subpoena speaks to specific documents relating to our investigation. which has been ongoing."





Mulaudzi added that the subpoena focused on specific documents, all of which the Hawks expected to be available upon request. This in seeming reference to claims that some documents had been shredded.





"If they are not... it will be tantamount to defeating the ends of justice," he stressed.





He confirmed that Eskom management was fully cooperating with the Hawks but declined to elaborate on the deadline given to Eskom to handover the documents.





Last month, the Hawks conducted a search and seizure raid at the Bloemfontein office of Free State Premier Ace Magashule as well as the offices of the province's agriculture department.





The elite crime fighting unit said the raid was linked to their probe into the Estina Dairy Project, allegedly used to syphon millions of rand from the provincial government under the guise of empowering locals as dairy farmers.





