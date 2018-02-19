Paliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa must strengthen an inquiry into state capture by equipping it with forensic audit experts and members of the criminal justice system ready to "pounce" on those implicated, United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said on Monday.

Speaking during the debate on Ramaphosa's first State of the Nation Address on Friday, Holomisa said the inquiry, which will look at the looting of state resources by the politically connected, should lead to consequences for the guilty.

"The state capture inquiry must be beefed up with the inclusion of forensic audit experts and even the Hawks...," said Holomisa.

Read: #SONADebate: Malema accuses Ramaphosa of bluffing

#SONADebate: Start firing ministers and save money, says DA

"Once the inquiry identifies instances of corruption, the Hawks must pounce, the judicial system must take the baton while the inquiry continues."

He called for the setting up of dedicated courts "as was done in 2010 with the World Cup" to quickly prosecute those guilty of helping private interests loot the public purse.

"Institutionalised corruption has been exacerbated by political heads usurping the powers of accounting officers in all three spheres of government. There must be consequences for those responsible..." said Holomisa.

African News Agency/ANA