Johannesburg - Cosatu has called on law enforcement authorities to declare 2020 the year in which those implicated at the Zondo Commission into State Capture will be arrested and prosecuted.
Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should start working on pinning down those who have been exposed at the commission led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
“The intention for the Zondo commission, which is not a court of law, is to have the cases followed up as people need to account for money that had been stolen or wrongly received and it (the money) must be recovered.”
He said the law failed to act decisively against those accused of corruption last year.
“The intention of the commission is not just to expose what has happened. If all things that have been said under oath, there has to be an element of accountability,” said Ntshalintshali.