Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Cape Town has taken over the investigation into the murder of former African National Congress ward councillor Depoutche Elese.

In a statement, the Hawks pleaded with the public to come forward with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in the killing of Elese who was shot dead on Tuesday at 8:30 pm while driving into his house with his wife. His wife survived with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

According to the Hawks, the motive of the killing is unknown and under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Captain Nel on 071 481 3415.

African News Agency/ANA



