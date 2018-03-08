Rustenburg - The Hawks raided the office of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday, North West Provincial Government said.

"The Hawks visited the office in possession of a search warrant for payments made to Nepo Data Dynamics. Last week documents relating to this company were illegally accessed and distributed on social media," North West provincial government spokesperson Brian Setswambung said.

The company has a three year contract to implement an IT and marketing transformation programme for the provincial government.

"We welcome the search as it is consistent with our efforts to fight greed, crime and corruption as announced by Premier in his State of the Province Address. We will continue to cooperate with them," he said.

The Democratic Alliance said the raid was long overdue.

"After years of stealing from the people of the province, and a litany of charges and investigations, the wheels of justice are finally turning. Mahumapelo must now face all the allegations against him and also account for his relationship with the Gupta family and involvement in State Capture," said provincial leader Joe McGluwa.

"This could not have come at a better time as the Premier and his cabal attempt to muddy the waters by ordering forensic audits and calling people before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in an attempt to get the spotlight off himself and his role in the collapse of the North West."

He said the investigations must not be limited to Mahumapelo only but, the Hawks must swoop on all those who supported and protected him during his terms in office.

"The raids this morning are a step in the right direction. We will not rest until corrupt politicians and officials swap their luxury suits for prison overalls. Instead of jets and luxury cars, it would be justice if they can be transported at the back of police vehicles with burglar bars."

African News Agency/ANA