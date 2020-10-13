Hawks react to fake Twitter account: ‘We are not on social media’

Johannesburg - Just as the Hawks have ramped up high profile arrests in recent weeks, fake accounts purporting to be the elite crime fighting unit of the police have sprung up on social media.

The Hawks, officially known as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, have moved to clarify that the social media accounts which have surfaced on social media in recent days are fake.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the public should know that the pages are fake.

Just came back from the dealership with my first car 🙏🏾 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/bzZNwgSEMz — HAWKS (@HawksZA) October 6, 2020

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to distance itself from the Twitter pages and other social media pages that are purporting to be official pages of the Directorate,” he said.

Mulaudzi said the Hawks were not on Twitter or Facebook, and explained that the Hawks only utilise the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the South African Police Service.