Durban - As the Hawks began sweeping raids on properties of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, the elite crime busting unit says it is aiming to attach assets worth R250 million.
Speaking while inside Gumede's property in Inanda, north of Durban, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they are also targeting properties belonging to 44 other suspects.
Gumede, senior city councillor Mondli Mthembu and businessman Craig Poonan appeared at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on May 14 for their alleged roles in tender fraud relating to a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract of over R200 million. The matter dates back to 2016.
The accused were released on R50 000 bail each.
The trio appeared just two weeks after nine other accused – some of them representing companies - appeared at the same court for their alleged roles in the same crime. They will all appear again in January.