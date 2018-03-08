The Hawks say they have seized various documents during the raid at North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's offices. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA

Johannesburg - The Hawks say they have seized various documents during the raid at North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's offices on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the unit it probing allegations of maladministration, corruption and fraud relating to R160 million.

"Several documents which will assist in the ongoing probe were seized from different offices. No arrests were effected at this stage pending further investigation. This is an ongoing probe and we cannot divulge any further information, investigations continue."

Rikhotso declined to say what the case being investigated relates to.

However, reports have emerged that the case involves an IT tender that was awarded to a company called Nepo Data Dynamic, News24 reported.

It is alleged that millions of rand were paid to the company which was awarded a three-year contract to help improve the province's IT system.

Pictures of Hawks’ vehicles outside Mahumapelo's office surfaced on Thursday morning, showing a large contingent of officers.

A group calling itself the “Revolutionary Council” under the banner of “Save North West Campaign” has welcomed the raid at Mahumapelo’s office.

The group said it plans to approach the courts to set aside various dubious contracts issued by the North West provincial government.

“We commend senior government officials for exposing the rot in the provincial government and urge them to continue to do so in line with provisions of the Protected Disclosure Act,” said the Revolutionary Council.

“Engagements are at an advanced stage with all progressive forces in the North West for a provincial shit down of government.”

The DA in the North West has also welcomed news of the raid. The party said it is pleased that the wings of corruption in province were finally being clipped.

“After years of stealing from the people of the province, and a litany of charges and investigations, the wheels of justice are finally turning. Mahumapelo must now face all the allegations against him and also account for his relationship with the Gupta family and involvement in State Capture,” said the DA.

