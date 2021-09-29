Hawks still probing Digital Vibes scandal

Johannesburg – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) says it is too soon to make any arrests in the case relating to R150 million Digital Vibes scandal. The entity maintains it is still going to study the report before they can make arrests.

President Cyril Ramaphosa released the damning findings against former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and top health department officials in relation to the department’s R150m Digital Vibes deal. Mkhize quit his job in August before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. The SIU, meanwhile, called for former acting director-general Anban Pillay to be charged.

“Much as that the report was read, or you were given a summary, you must get the entire thing, read it through and make sure that those people that need to be arrested are arrested and that is not going to happen today just because the report comes today,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. “We are going to sit with that report very well and continue with the investigations going forward. What they investigate isn’t necessarily criminal, not all of those people will be arrested. It will depend on what evidence to go forward, and evidence requires investigations, and investigations take a while.” Mogale further added: “Once we have gone through the report and comprehended the recommendations contained therein, only then can we respond to the answers of your enquiry.”

The report, which has been under wraps since it was completed by the SIU a few months ago, was released by the Presidency today. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said they have handed the report to the Hawks. “The report is with the Hawks, they are investigating the matter, we sent it to them upon receiving it from the SIU, because, remember, it is not ready for prosecution. The matters that come from SIU and referrals are not necessarily ready for prosecution, there still need investigations,” said Mhaga.