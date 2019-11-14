Durban - Just weeks after confirming that it was going to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud, nepotism and mismanagement at the KZN Department of Social Development, the Hawks pounced on the headquarters of the entity on Thursday and seized documents.
The elite crime-busting unit reportedly first sought an order at the Pietermaritzburg High Court and then proceeded to raid the offices.
Sources shared videos and pictures of the unit swooping on the building in the city centre of Pietermaritzburg.
There were reports that they were locked in a meeting with the department's head, Nokuthula Khanyile, who was fingered for the alleged crimes in a letter written by staff to the Hawks. The insiders also said the investigators seized departmental documents and the laptop of a senior financial officer.
Khanyile was accused of being the mastermind behind the alleged corruption and it was alleged she was personally benefiting by getting kickbacks.