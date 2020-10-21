Hawks to make another Covid-19 corruption arrest on Thursday

THE Hawks have confirmed that another arrest related to Covid-19 corruption will be made on Thursday. Head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya told Scopa that they were intensifying their investigations into Covid-19 fraud and corruption and more cases are to be expected. He said the latest arrest would happen on Thursday, but did not give further details. He said they had been swamped with cases after the auditor-general began investigations a few months ago. "We need to indicate that there is an influx of cases coming from the auditor-general," said Lebeya.

The A-G has over the past few months investigated billions of rand worth of PPE contracts awarded to various companies.

Some of the cases investigated were linked to the looting of the Unemployment Insurance Fund. The A-G had found that many people who were not supposed to benefit had milked the UIF.

Lebeya said they wanted to expedite the cases they were investigating so that the work they were doing on other dockets did not fall through the cracks.

But National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi appealed for more funds for both the NPA and the Hawks to deal with these cases.

She said the budget cuts would threaten the work of the NPA and the Hawks.

The NPA has received a budget of R4.5 billion and the Hawks a budget of R2.1bn, but Batohi said this was not enough to deal with these cases.

"I cannot emphasise how crucial it is to have the budget that we need. If these cuts are implemented we will not be able to recruit (people) for 500 posts," said Batohi.

She said both the Hawks and NPA needed the funds to be able to clamp down on corruption.

Political Bureau