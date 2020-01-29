Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation said on Wednesday it would send the docket in the perjury case it is investigating against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to the National Prosecuting Authority for processing. The DPCI, otherwise known as the Hawks, said remarks by Mkhwebane at a media briefing on Tuesday indicated that she considered the perjury case a trivial matter, not worthy of being considered a priority crime.

The elite unit said it had been expecting Mkhwebane to make a statement to it, but her remarks further indicated that she was now refusing to do so.

"The DPCI has been waiting for her exculpatory statement as expressly requested so that the matter can be tabled before the National Prosecuting Authority for decision," the Hawks said in a statement.

"Now that her refusal has been made known via the media, the DPCI shall no longer expect the application of the audi alteram partem rule but will now process the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision, without her statement."