Ajay Gupta Picture: Chris Collingridge/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The warrant of arrest issued against Ajay Gupta has been withdrawn by Hawks. Gupta was wanted in connection to corruption charges and the warrant meant he was a fugitive from justice and could face arrest if he entered the country.

Last year Duduzane Zuma appeared at the commercial crimes court in connection to the same charges Gupta was facing.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas had alleged that he was invited to the Gupta compound in Saxonworld by Zuma and that Gupta offered him a ministerial post as the minister of finance shortly before Nhalnhla Nene was to be fired in 2015.

Jonas said he was also offered R600 million if he took up the job. Zuma was charged and his case was provisionally withdrawn in January. The NPA said the reasons for the withdrawal was because Jonas' testimony at the Zondo commission had not been finalised.

The withdrawal of the arrest warrant against Gupta was also based on the withdrawal of charges against Duduzane.

Jonas is expected to appear before the Zondo commission to finalise his testimony and he also faces cross-examination from Zuma who was successfully granted permission.

Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted businessman Fana Hlongwane, who was also present during the alleged bribe, and Zuma to question Jonas based on the fact they are also willing to testify at the commission.

The Guptas had applied to cross-examine Jonas however Zondo declined to grant permission as the brothers were not willing to come back to South Africa and appear in person at the state capture inquiry.