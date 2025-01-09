'He endured quite a lot of disrespect from Malema': South Africans celebrate Dr Ndlozi's exit from 'dictatorial' EFF

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi officially left the EFF on Thursday morning. While this exodus was a shock to many, it was no surprise for some netizens who were calling for him to leave the Julius Malema-led political party. Yazini Tetyana, a fellow MP, also announced her resignation from Parliament with him.

"The EFF has received the voluntary resignation of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the Parliament of South Africa. "The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments," said the party in a statement. In August of 2024, some social media users accused Malema of acting like a dictator in the EFF. "Ndlozi continues to frustrate that dictator who wants him gone. Stay put, my leader. He is not going to dictate terms here. Raise this matter internally and watch him explode," posted an X user.

South African netizens did not hold back their opinions on Ndlozi's exit: "Am I the only one who's happy for Dr Ndlozi? He's endured quite a lot of disrespect from Malema as an EFF member. FINALLY," posted Sphelele Mazibuko on X. Am I the only one who's happy for Dr Ndlozi? He's endured quite a lot of disrespect from Malema as an EFF member. FINALLY! pic.twitter.com/NgDT4sBkff

— Sphe (@sphelelemazbuko) January 9, 2025 Gretchen Ndou added: "Ndlozi was waiting for Malema to recover a little bit and hurt him again or?" Ndlozi was waiting for Malema to recover a little bit and hurt him again or 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😄😄😄 — Gretchy (@Gretchen_Ndou) January 9, 2025 The circumstances of Ndlozi's exit are comparable to when the victim ultimately leaves the abusive partner, according to Aphelele Tyelbooi. "Society celebrates, we are happy for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi."

When the victim finally leaves the abusive partner



The society celebrates, we happy for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/bAqKjn6aRl — Aphelele Tyelbooi (@ApheleleJody) January 9, 2025 "No matter what you think of him, parliament will certainly be poorer without Dr Ndlozi there! This is a huge loss for the country," commented Mlamuli Hlatshwayo. No matter what you think of him, parliament will certainly be poorer without Dr Ndlozi there! This is a huge loss for the country. 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/zblQXB4iso