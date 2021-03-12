’He enjoyed dressing well’: Bantu Holomisa remembers Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Tributes continued to pour in for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died on Friday morning. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he was shocked to learn of the king’s death. ”I remember him as a very neat and fastidious person who enjoyed dressing well.” According to Holomisa, as the custodian of Zulu traditions, King Zwelithini specifically played a critical role in leading the Zulu nation during the height of the HIV/Aids pandemic. Holomisa said King Zwelithini was known as an environmentalist and in 2011, he was part of his (Holomisa’s) Champions of the Environment Foundation with the help of the traditional reed dancers and planted 34 000 trees at eNyokeni in a single day.

”He also encouraged his people to keep livestock and live sustainably.”

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba took to Twitter and expressed his deep sadness at the Zulu monarch’s death.

”I had the honour of knowing the king and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly.”

Holomisa and Mashaba sent condolences to the king’s family and the Zulu nation.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in his capacity as traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, announced the king’s death in hospital on Friday morning.

”His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.” Buthelezi thanked the country for its prayers and support during the difficult time.

Political Bureau