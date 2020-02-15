Speaking at the Press Club of South Africa in Cape Town, Malema said De Klerk recently regarded apartheid as not a crime against humanity, in a television interview, because he undermined President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom he described as his “ice boy”.
“Our actions yesterday (Thursday) were provoked by him saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity. To us he does not have regrets. Now he has got his ice boy as a president and thinks he can undermine us because he controls Cyril,” he said.
Malema charged that Ramaphosa and De Klerk have a relationship from the 1970s. “We are not to allow Cyril’s proximity to them to allow them to undermine us. He can see there is no leadership in this country. It’s his boys.”
He questioned why De Klerk had not said the things he said during the era of former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. “He has no files on them. He has never managed them. None of his forces managed them,” he said, adding he managed Ramaphosa hence he had no respect for him.