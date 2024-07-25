‘He lacks the skills’: OUTA, Ahmed Kathrada Foundations among organisations calling for Gwamanda’s head

The lack of basic service delivery including adequate water supply, electricity, and the deteriorating infrastructure are some of the reasons why civil organisations are calling for City Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s removal from the position. The Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) consisting of six organisation held a media briefing at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Thursday - calling for the mayor to step down.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Defend Our Democracy, Action for Accountability (A4A), Johannesburg Inner-City and Rivonia Circle are supporting the call. Leading the briefing, the Kathrada Foundation’s Neeshan Balton said they have witnessed an ongoing regression in the quality of services being rendered by the City and its entities, much to the detriment of residents of Johannesburg. “The leadership crisis in the city and the specific failures of the executive mayor are reflected in arrogant, uncaring and insensitive handling of the electricity surcharge.

“Intermittent water supplies since 2023 and prolonged water cuts, the virtual collapse of services in terms of road maintenance, cleanliness and the provision of affordable housing and the tragic assassination of a lead investigator into corruption in the city,” Balton said, listing some of the city’s woes. According to JCA, Gwamanda and his Mayoral Committee must be held accountable for these and other critical lapses in service delivery to the public. “We do not believe that Councillor Gwamanda and his team have the requisite skills and capability to resolve the deepening governance crisis in Johannesburg,” he said.