The organisation is the latest from civil society to condemn several ANC-aligned labour unions, especially Nehawu and Cosatu, for their demand to axe Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The call gained momentum when Deputy President David Mabuza - ahead of the ANC 108 birthday celebration on January 8 - accused Gordhan and former Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza of having misled President Cyril Ramaphosa that there would be no load shedding before January 13 this year.
Mabuza’s comments prompted Gordhan’s rivals in the ANC and labour unions to intensify attacks against him. But it was a media report on Saturday which irked and led Outa to lodge a scathing attack on Zwane.
It was reported that Zwane led a charge against Gordhan during an ANC national executive committee meeting on Friday.