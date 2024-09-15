‘He was my cadre’ Zuma pays tribute to Gordhan and reveals borrowing money from him

Leader of uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP), Jacob Zuma paid tribute to the late former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and revealed that he once borrowed money from him to escape to Eswatini, to avoid being arrested during apartheid. Zuma made the remarks while speaking at the funeral service of six MK Party members who died in a bus crash, while travelling to attend an event to honour his first wife, Getrude Sizakele Khumalo, popularly known as Makhumalo.

Gordhan, aged 75, died on Friday morning following a short battle with cancer. Addressing the mourners, Zuma shared fond memories on how Gordhan used to be his close comrade and supporter, during his time as the chairperson of the African National Congress’ (ANC) Natal region in the 1970s. Zuma said that he once borrowed money from Gordhan, to flee to Swaziland, in order to avoid being arrested.

“I went to borrow money from him (Gordhan),” he said, as he elicited laughter from the crowd, who were shocked by his remarks. “He was my cadre. I went to him to borrow money when he was still working at a pharmacy...” “I told him that I want this certain amount of money and I told him that I want to go to eSwazini, and I will be back. I asked him not to tell anyone.”

Zuma said that his initial plan was to leave on the Friday and return on Sunday. However, upon arrival, he was then told not to return back to the country as two ANC members were arrested. Zuma shared how he met MaKhumalo to the mourners who gathered to attend the funeral of six people who died on their way to attend her celebratory event.