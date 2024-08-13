'He will inspire confidence in Joburg residents': ANC chooses Dada Morero for Joburg Mayor

Dada Morero will lead the City of Johannesburg to its former glory, according to ANC in Johannesburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye, who announced his nomination as the next mayor of the metro. He is the party's sole nominee and is expected to take over the city on Friday, if all goes well. This will happen via a special sitting that is set to take place.

This comes after Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda submitted his resignation letter to the city's Speaker on Tuesday following weeks of huge pressure and claims of him being incompetent. He was also accused of not delivering services to the residents of Johannesburg. Manganye expressed confidence in Morero, and said he would surely turn around the city's situation.

The city is plagued with a water crisis, power outages (load reduction) and strained finances. "The people are happy because they know that one of the best of the best of the ANC, Morero, will take the leadership of the mayorship in the city. "He will be able to inspire confidence in the residents and also ensure service delivery is accelerated because we don't select anyone to fill in the space," he said.

The ANC in Johannesburg briefed the media on the reconfiguration of local government in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) to update on its position after Gwamanda resigned. In September 2022, Morero was elected to the role after Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance was removed from office through a vote of no confidence. But he was removed after almost a month following the court's ruling that Phalatse was removed illegally.