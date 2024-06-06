Heads up, thumbs down - voters leave with no mark

By Lethiwe Nhlangothi
Ahead of the May 29 elections, many voters received communication that their names had been moved to a different voting station based on their residential address. After queueing for hours at their newly allocated voting stations they were met with inconvenient information.
They were told that they were at the incorrect voting station, despite the changes. Although some had time to make their way to their previous voting station to cast their vote, others unfortunately had to head back home as it was far too late to start queueing again.
This had IOL wondering how many other registered voters were unable to vote due to similar or different reasons. Well, South African citizens took to different social media platforms to share their experiences and dissatisfaction with the IEC and the election process.
Users of X (Twitter) shared how they had been switched to a different voting station without their knowledge.
So went to my usual voting station only to find out I have changed to another station that not in my ward. Like why, how, for what mara @iec— MS LEKOKO (@AmuMaswanganyi) May 29, 2024
I stood in a line for 5 hours only to be told my names not on the voters roll and I’m at the wrong station🥹 https://t.co/r00sRJU0lE— JustWame (@WameJust) May 29, 2024
Some were told to go back to their previous voting stations, while others just gave up and went home.
And this is what happened to me too. And told me I couldn't vote at all and to travel back to the old voting station. Which is far and obviously means azikho. ei banda I'm actually so angry and sad. https://t.co/6cAOPS0Hnw— starfire🦄 (@simamkelemasala) May 29, 2024
I stayed on the queue for 5 hours only to be told that I am not supposed to be voting there and I should go to another voting station. When I went to another voting station the line was beyond me and I gave up. Decided not to vote— Lhuu (@Drlhuu) May 30, 2024
Seasoned, as well as first-time voters expressed frustration and disappointment with how things unfolded. First impressions last and for some first-time voters, the experience left a particularly sour impression.
Many had been excited and eager to exercise their democratic right for the first time, only to be met with confusion, long waits, and logistical hiccups at the voting stations. This was their first real glimpse into the political process, and the disillusionment they experienced could have lasting effects on their future engagement with politics.
TikTok user and first-time voter, @monde.diaries._ did not shy away from expressing her annoyance with the IEC in a TikTok video where she shared that she was kicked out of the system.
@monde.diaries._ Now as a “Tintswalo” i am supposed to be exercising my democratic right to vote, but because the IEC systems are incompotent i cannot do that. The fact that IEC isnt giving us a mitigation even if the problem is from them. I know for sure that this isnt the first time it’s happening so im just here to spread awareness🤷♀️💚![CDATA[]]>🖤❤️#29may2024 #elections2024 #iec #fyp #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - YT: monde.diaries._💋
The turnout of people who were unable to vote is a call for significant improvements in the voting process to ensure that future elections run more effectively in order for everyone to participate in the democratic process, especially for first-time voters and youth who are just beginning their journey into civic participation and constantly encouraged to vote.
Overall, the overwhelming sentiment on social media reflects a widespread feeling of disappointment and questions the authenticity of the election results.
IOL has approached the IEC for comment on complaints from voters, and the story will be updated.
IOL