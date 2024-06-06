Heads up, thumbs down - voters leave with no mark

Ahead of the May 29 elections, many voters received communication that their names had been moved to a different voting station based on their residential address. After queueing for hours at their newly allocated voting stations they were met with inconvenient information.

They were told that they were at the incorrect voting station, despite the changes. Although some had time to make their way to their previous voting station to cast their vote, others unfortunately had to head back home as it was far too late to start queueing again.

This had IOL wondering how many other registered voters were unable to vote due to similar or different reasons. Well, South African citizens took to different social media platforms to share their experiences and dissatisfaction with the IEC and the election process.

Users of X (Twitter) shared how they had been switched to a different voting station without their knowledge.