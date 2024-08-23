Health chairperson welcomes signing of second Presidential Health Compact

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has welcomed and expressed strong support for the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact, describing it as a pivotal moment in the nation's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare. This comes after the second Presidential Health Compact was signed by Acting President Paul Mashatile on Thursday, August 22 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards improving the health and well-being of our nation with the signing of the compact,” Dhlomo said. He said the Health Compact was originally established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 and it serves as a framework of co-operation among key stakeholders who play a critical role in ensuring positive health outcomes in South Africa. The compact assigns specific roles and responsibilities to a wide range of stakeholders, all aimed to strengthen and prepare the health system for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) he said.

Moreover, Dlomo said the latest iteration of the compact is a direct result of the 2023 Presidential Health Summit and builds on the foundation laid by the first compact, which emerged from the inaugural summit in 2018. The initiative brought together representatives from government, labour, business, civil society, health professionals, statutory councils, service users, academia, and researchers to devise sustainable and inclusive solutions to the challenges facing the national health system. Dlomo said members of the committee of the sixth Parliament were actively involved in the deliberation of this second compact.

Dlomo has also noted that the Presidential Health Compact symbolises a unified commitment to enhancing the healthcare system and ensuring that every citizen has access to quality health services. It is more than just a document; it represents a collective promise to prioritise health as a fundamental human right, addressing the systemic challenges that have long plagued the country's healthcare landscape he said. "In recent years, we have witnessed the impact of various health crises, which have underscored the urgent need for a cohesive and collaborative approach to health governance," Dhlomo emphasised.