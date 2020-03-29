Health Department explains slower rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in SA

Johannesburg - South Africa's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased at a slower rate on Saturday, up by 17 to 1,187 people, the health ministry said.

But the Department of Health however stressed that the slower rate of reported infections did not indicate a reduction in the speed of the outbreak.

"We must outrightly state that these numbers do not indicate a reduction in the number of infections. It is merely a reflection of positive results that were received, verified and ready for today's reporting," the department said in a statement.

Since the first positive case was reported on March 5 the rate of infections in South Africa has been exponential, rising from less than 20 two weeks ago to over 1 000, leading President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a 21-day lockdown to slow the outbreak.

Only one death has been reported in the country so far.