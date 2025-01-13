Health Minister dismisses 'ridiculous' report regarding ANC compromising on NHI

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi has dismissed a City Press report claiming that the African National Congress (ANC) intends to propose a compromise on the implementation of the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI). The publication together with its sister publication, Rapport reported that the ANC during its first Cabinet Lekgotla of 2025, plans to propose that all employees must join a medical aid scheme to lower health insurance costs and ease the public health system's strain.

It was further added that the ANC hopes the proposal will appease other parties who form part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) who have strongly objected to the implementation of the NHI. "The Minister and the Department of Health want to place on record that there is no such a plan that will be proposed to the Cabinet Lekgotla," said the department spokesperson, Foster Mohale. "Again, we wish to place on record that these allegations are both unfounded and ridiculous. There is no such plan from either the ANC nor from government. Any insinuation thereto is the figment of the imagination of either the author of the article or his unknown sources," added Mohale.

Motsoaledi slammed the headline which said: New NHI compromise: ANC wants to force medical schemes to be cheaper. "It is now an uncontested fact that private health care costs are escalating at a rate that is likely to collapse the sector. Recently medical aids have been increasing their subscriptions by up to 10% and more, with GEMS going up to 13%. "However, even people with a rudimentary knowledge of private health care will know that forcing medical aids to be cheaper is not a solution to this problem.